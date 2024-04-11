Masters: Cam Smith comically falls into Rae’s Creek at Augusta National

Masters week is maybe the most anticipated time of the year for players. That likely was the case for Cam Smith, who was forced to withdraw from the LIV Golf event in Miami last weekend.

Well, his Masters week did not get off to the start he had hoped.

During his practice round Tuesday with Adam Scott, while playing the famous par-5 13th, Smith took a bit of a tumble into Rae’s Creek.

He was attempting to climb across some of the rocks in the creek when the fans in attendance were given a laugh.

“I didn’t try to jump, I just tried to get on a couple of rocks, and I had metals in my right shoe and I slipped. A bit of comedy for the crowd there,” Smith said afterward.

However, the LIV golfer showed off some athleticism to remain somewhat dry.

“The only thing I was thinking as I was going down was not to get wet, so I managed to actually do all right. I think my glove was — I had to throw my glove out and my shoes were a bit wet, but that’s about it.”

Nice save Cam.

Heavy rain fall soaked Augusta National late Wednesday and early Thursday. That forced tee times to be pushed back a few hours. Knowing the heavy wind gusts are sure to have an effect on play, Smith will likely have to make a few more clutch saves, but this time for par.

Smith’s tee time is slated for 1:24pm ET and will play alongside Wyndham Clark and Viktor Hovland in one of the featured groups.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.