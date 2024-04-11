Masters: Bryson DeChambeau nearly makes Augusta National history, blisters course

13 members of LIV Golf are in the field this week for the 88th Masters Tournament. A number of people have talked about guys like Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and even Dustin Johnson as ones to watch.

But it was Bryson DeChambeau who blistered Augusta National Thursday.

He carded a 7-under 65 to take a three shot lead into the clubhouse. With it, he came within a couple strokes of the lowest opening round score in Masters history.

That honor belongs to the LIV Golf CEO, Mr. Greg Norman. He shot a 9-under 63 back in 1996.

A handful of players have since carded a 64, most recently Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Nevertheless, DeChambeau will happily take his Augusta National start. After all, his previous three trips here, he posted a combined 10-over par during his first round.

“I felt like I placed my golf ball in the right place today. I didn’t put myself into too many poor spots,” DeChambeau said from Butler Cabin after his round.

“For the most part, I rolled it well, drove it well, hit my irons pretty well and took advantage when the opportunity presented itself.”

He did just that.

DeChambeau has also almost doubled up the field in strokes gained tee-to-green. He also leads the field in strokes gained putting with an absurd 3.60 shots.

Never was that more evident than on 17, a notoriously difficult hole to birdie. Yet, DeChambeau drained a lengthy birdie putt that surprised even himself.

“I wasn’t expecting to make that. But it’s certainly nice when it drops.”

The 30-year-old pro posted his lowest round of any major in his career. But he is going to have to back that up as a number of stars are in the hunt a couple shots back.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.