Tiger Woods’ Masters magic on full display, goes lefty at Augusta National

Tiger Woods is looking to make history at the 88th Masters Tournament. He entered the week tied with Fred Couples and Gary Player with 23 consecutive made cuts at Augusta National.

Well, if his start Thursday is any indication, he might just achieve that feat.

Woods opened with a beautiful tee shot on the first, and ultimately showed off the putter for a birdie.

But it was what he did on the par-5 2nd that caught people’s attention.

Following a poor tee shot into the pine straw, Woods was left with no shot as the ball rested up against a tree. Well, no shot for most people; not Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods is arguably the best lefty golfer in the field right now pic.twitter.com/2CCKMeV0CG — Frankie Borrelli (@FrankieBorrelli) April 11, 2024

Woods ended up pulling out all the stops, hitting his iron left-handed to play the ball back into the fairway.

The 15-time major champion was able to save par on the hole. He remains at 1-under through his first three holes.

Everyone will likely be chasing Bryson DeChambeau in the afternoon. The LIV golfer posted a ridiculous 7-under 65 Thursday morning to take a three shot lead into the clubhouse.

There are a number of players exceedingly expectations despite the Augusta National weather.

Viktor Hovland is off to a hot start, as is reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. They are both a few shots under par and all trying to run down DeChambeau.

Woods, meanwhile, is early in his round but looks strong. He is moving well and striking the ball pure early on.

Will that last? Only time will tell.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.