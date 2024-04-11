Masters: Phil Mickelson reveals “unique” Bryson DeChambeau approach as Lefty falls flat

It's no secret that Bryson DeChambeau has a different style about him.

He analyzes the game differently, utilizes the same length for all of his irons, and often uses complex formulas to navigate a golf course.

Known as ‘The Scientist,’ DeChambeau’s mannerisms have made him a polarizing figure, but six-time major champion Phil Mickelson has long admired his style.

After Mickelson carded a 1-over 73 Thursday, a reporter asked ‘Lefty’ about DeChambeau’s transformation and maturity.

“I’ve thought that way about him for a long time. He’s one of the smartest people I know, one of the most talented players I know, and probably one of the hardest-working,” Mickelson said.

“He has found a way to play golf that’s different and unique from anybody I’ve ever seen play it. He believes and knows that it gives him opportunities and advantages, and he’s got the commitment and the self-assurance to not care what anybody else says but to go down this path that he knows is right for him. I think a lot of him and have a lot of respect for him.”

DeChambeau paraded around Augusta National Thursday, relying on his unique approach to shoot a 7-under 65 and seize the first-round lead. His best finish at The Masters came in 2016, when he tied for 21st as an amateur.

Meanwhile, Mickelson sits eight shots behind as he missed a number of opportunities in the first round.

“I hit a lot of good shots. I made some good putts. I feel good with my game actually,” Mickelson said.

“I feel like I’m driving the ball well. I feel like I’m rolling it pretty well. You just kind of have to take what the course gives you. And there are some holes that will be birdie opportunities with the pins, and I feel like I’m playing well enough to take advantage of them. There are three more rounds. I’m looking forward to them. I always enjoy this week.”

The three-time Masters champion sat at 1-under for the majority of the day, but two late bogies on the 16th and 17th hole dropped him to 1-over. He will look to bounce back on Friday and chase down DeChambeau, who played better than anyone else.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.