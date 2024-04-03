Trailer for Tiger Woods’ impossible 2019 Masters win Special revealed

Tiger Woods' fifth green jacket in 2019 was probably one of the greatest sports comebacks of all-time.

History transpired in front of millions that day, both at the golf course and for those watching it live on television. To honor that moment, CBS Sports will unveil a special called "The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other."

The network partnered with Rolex to create a segment highlighting that historic Sunday at Augusta National.

On Tuesday, they released the trailer. It will give fans impatiently anticipating the Masters an even more torturous wait. Yet, if they don’t also get goosebumps, they should check their pulse.

An unforgettable comeback at Augusta National.



Watch Tiger Woods capture his fifth Masters title in “The 2019 Masters: A Sunday Unlike Any Other” in partnership with @Rolex next Saturday, April 13, at 2pm ET on CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/UwMbYbzIgl — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 2, 2024

The opening scene shows the CBS broadcast truck watching the final putt drop. Jim Nantz can be heard saying "returning to glory" in the background as the director shouts out different commands.

The most chilling part is that same director’s instructions to Nantz, "Let's watch this all play out without saying a word."

It's wild to see the behind-the-scenes from the broadcast truck's point of view because it shows how intense it can be to run a live sporting event. To show how the iconic moment went down was golf coverage perfection.

The trailer continues highlighting the Sunday round and how things flipped for Francesco Molinari.

Trevor Immelman, Tony Finau, Molinari, Ian Poulter, Verne Lundquist, Sir Nick Faldo, Amanda Balionis, Joe LaCava, Woods and Nantz retold their stories of that historic Sunday.

This trailer will give golf fans the chills. It was a moment in sports that fans will never forget because it was Tiger Woods doing the impossible.

The special will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus next Saturday, April 13, during the Masters at 2 p.m. ET.

