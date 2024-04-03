Justin Thomas and caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay shockingly split ahead of the Masters

Justin Thomas made a huge announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon. With The Masters just days away, the 30-year-old decided to make a caddie change.

He posted on X that he and his caddie, Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, have parted ways.

“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways. I’m going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021,” Thomas wrote. “The things we’ve been able to accomplish together — The PGA Championship in 2022, The President Cup, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences.”

“His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way. I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”

Mackay joined Thomas when his former caddie, Jimmy Johnson, suffered health issues in 2020. They made the shift permanent in the fall of 2021.

The looper helped Thomas capture his second major championship at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a thrilling playoff.

However, since that victory, the former Alabama golfer has struggled. Last season was one of Thomas’ worst on Tour. as he missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2023.

Zach Johnson would surprisingly select Thomas as a captain’s pick for the Rome Ryder Cup. He went 2-1-1 for Team USA that week, showing he still had some game left.

But that was apparently not enough to keep Mackay on the bag heading into the Masters.

Before looping for Thomas, Mackay worked as an on-course analyst at Golf Channel and NBC for four years.

However, he is best known for his long-time relationship with Phil Mickelson. They won five majors together. Mackay has also worked with Larry Mize, Scott Simpson and Curtis Strange.

Who will be on Thomas’ bag for The Masters next week is unclear. He will make his ninth start at Augusta National.

