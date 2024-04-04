Sergio Garcia’s 6-word Masters warning goes viral as LIV Golf ascends upon Augusta National

Sergio Garcia is one of 13 LIV Golf players who have qualified for the Masters next week.

Leading up to LIV’s Miami tournament Wednesday, the 13 men gathered for a photo. Garcia posted that moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning the golf world with six words.

“We’re coming for that green jacket,” he wrote.

What a message to send days before heading to Augusta National. Of course, Garcia’s tweet went viral with over a million views in less than 24 hours.

Seven years ago, Garcia finally donned the green jacket after coming up short time and time again. However, he isn’t the only former victor of this event playing on the rival circuit.

Among the 13 LIV Golf players heading to Augusta National next week, there are seven former Masters winners.

That list includes defending champion Jon Rahm, 2020 winner Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed (2018), Garcia (2017), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Charl Schwartzel (2011) and three-time winner Phil Mickelson.

Lefty conquered Augusta National in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Last year, three LIV guys finished inside the top 4 at Augusta National—excluding Rahm who didn’t leave the PGA Tour until December.

Mickelson tied for second last year, and Reed tied for fourth. Brooks Koepka, who hasn’t won a green jacket, finished alongside Lefty. He would go on to win the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, though after declaring what happened at The Masters would never happen again.

Garcia’s tweet warns the rest of the field that LIV Golf is coming. He isn’t the only Spaniard who believes a LIV player could win; Rahm also does.

“There are quite a few major champions in LIV, and there are a few that are major champion quality golfers,” Rahm said ahead of this week’s LIV Golf event in Miami.

“So just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn’t be the highest, but I’m confident that one of us can get it done this year.”

Excluding the seven former winners, Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, and Cam Smith all have a strong chance of coming out on top.

This year’s Masters will be interesting because the golf world remains divided. The storylines are plentiful as LIV Golf looks to win another major championship for the Saudi-backed league.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.