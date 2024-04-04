Augusta National Women’s Amateur: Anna Davis misses cut via slow-play penalty

For the second straight year, 18-year-old Anna Davis missed the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur thanks to an unfortunate ruling.

Now a freshman at Auburn, Davis received a slow-play penalty on the 17th hole Thursday, which led her to miss the cut by a single stroke.

On a blustery day at Champions Retreat, Davis labored to shoot a 6-over 78, which dropped her to 4-over for the tournament. She began the championship with a 2-under 70, but her penalty stroke proved costly as 3-over par served as the cut line.

She understandably declined an interview afterward and was visibly emotional because of the ruling, according to Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel.

Her coach at Auburn, Melissa Luellen, said she felt “heartbroken.”

The official statement from Tournament Rules Committee Chairman Jim Hyler, which Jordan Perez of No Laying Up, reads as follows:

“Anna Davis was assessed a one-stroke penalty for violation of the Tournament’s Pace of Play Policy. Her group, which included Lottie Woad and Maria Jose Marin, was notified that they were out of position multiple times during their second round. While being timed, Davis received her first bad time after playing her second stroke on hole No. 5 and received her second bad time following her second stroke on hole No. 17. She was subsequently assessed a one-stroke penalty, which was applied on hole No. 17.”

A year ago, when Rose Zhang won at Augusta National, Davis received a penalty for improperly cleaning her ball. Preferred lies were in effect in the fairway, but not anywhere else. As such, Davis wiped off her ball after she missed the fairway, leading to two two-shot penalties, per Romine.

Davis suffered another heartbreak this time, but surely, the talented Auburn Tiger will look to bounce back in 2025.

