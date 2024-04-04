Max Homa reveals light bulb moment that led to Valero Texas Open as Masters prep

Max Homa played well at the Valero Texas Open Thursday, shooting a 4-under 68 at TPC San Antonio.

The former California Golden Bear finished with three birdies over his last four holes to climb the leaderboard, which included a 39-foot bomb at the last.

But after his round, Homa provided insight into his thinking for playing this week as part of his Masters prep. Homa has not played at the Valero Texas Open since 2019.

“Right after The Open last year, I kind of decided I was going to play all of the weeks before the majors,” Homa said.

“It’s easier this year. Most people play the Scottish [Open], and I always do, so that one’s easy. The other two are Signature Events. I hadn’t been here in a while, but it’s a course I like. The city and hotels are amazing, especially with the family, so it was a no-brainer to add this one and try to change up how I’ve prepared for the majors, especially the Masters.”

A 39-footer on the last hole of the day?



Before last year’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, Homa had never finished inside the top 10 at a major. He missed the cut at the Los Angeles Country Club, an event he described as a “home game.” A month earlier, he did not break par at Oak Hill during the PGA Championship.

He also tied for 43rd at the 2023 Masters, his best finish at Augusta National in four appearances.

As such, Homa hopes the Valero Texas Open will give him more success in Georgia.

“I think when I’m at home, I try to be a perfectionist, and I kind of hope that carries into the next week,” Homa said.

“I think this might work better for myself: I’m learning more about my golf game, what shots feel good, and what shots don’t, and I’m leaning into that instead of trying to make them all exactly right.”

Homa had a strong opening round mainly due to his iron play, as he ranked 6th in strokes gained approaching the green.

“Felt like my iron play was really good, which it has been trending that way, just haven’t been in the fairway a whole lot, and it just felt, I don’t know, I just felt like I struck the ball really solid,” Homa added.

“In the wind, that’s a big thing that may go a little overlooked at times. When your strike quality is real good, the wind doesn’t mess with it quite as much, so I feel like I did a good job of that.”

Homa made only one bogey on Thursday at the par-5 18th, where he airmailed the green from 136 yards out with his third. He failed to get up and down from the sand trap, but other than that, Homa played solid golf.

He also remained patient throughout, taking advantage of the opportunities he gave himself at the end. And to cap it off with the long birdie on the 9th hole—his final hole of the day—was a bonus.

“I really liked how I played,” Homa added.

“If you had told me I would have finished the day without those, I would have had a similar feeling about my day. The quality of golf was really good.”

Only time will tell if the work Homa put in this week will pay off at Augusta.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.