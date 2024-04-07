The Masters 2024: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

Augusta National has pimento cheese, BBQ, egg salad and peach ice cream ready for the PGA Tour and its loyal patrons. The 88th Masters Tournament is here as the 2024 major season is set to begin.

There are 88 players teeing it up this week as they all fight for that illustrious green jacket. With the divisive landscape of professional golf, the 2024 Masters could be one of the most-watched majors ever.

The Masters:

Where: Augusta National (Par-72, 7,545 yards)

When: April 11-14

Purse: $18,000,000 ($3,240,000/First place)

FedEx Cup Points to Winner: 750

Defending Champion: Jon Rahm

How to Watch the Masters:

CBS, ESPN and Golf Channel will share television coverage of the Masters throughout the week.

On Monday, fans can get information about Augusta National and the tournament.

ESPN will have the first two rounds, while CBS will take the weekend.

The full schedule follows below:

Monday, April 8:

2-5 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

7-9 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Tuesday, April 9:

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

7-9 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Wednesday, April 9:

9 a.m.- 3 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

3-5 p.m. ET: Par 3 Contest (ESPN)

7-9 p.m. ET: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Thursday, April 10:

8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

3-7:30 p.m.ET Masters Tournament, Round 1 (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

Friday, April 11:

8 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

3-7:30 p.m.ET Masters Tournament, Round 1 (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

Saturday, April 12:

9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

3-7 p.m.ET Masters Tournament, Round 1 (CBS)

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

Sunday, April 13:

9 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/Peacock)

2-7 p.m.ET Masters Tournament, Round 1 (CBS)

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/ Peacock)

How to Stream the Masters:

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s coverage during all four rounds. You can stream coverage on Peacock here.

CBS Sports’ Paramount+ will also stream, beginning on Monday, various elements of the tournament.

Additionally, ESPN+ will air featured and marquee groups along with featured holes — Nos. 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and holes 15 and 16 during live play on all four days. The sports network will exclusively have two-hour practice round programs air on Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Patrons can also use the Masters' website and app for coverage. Augusta National will have a main feed, multiple featured group coverages, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, Holes 15 and 16, Masters on the Range and Masters Radio.

However, patrons can select their favorite players and watch every shot from them on the “My Group” streaming option.

The Masters Featured/Marquee Groups:

— TBD

The Masters Preview:

The first major championship is here as Augusta National is in full bloom. Eighty nine players will tee it up for a Green Jacket and bragging rights.

Among the 89 players, 13 LIV golfers are in the field, including former Masters winners Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and defending champ Jon Rahm.

Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau and Cam Smith are three other LIV players that could perform well at Augusta National.

Niemann is on a burner this season after winning two LIV Golf events. He received a special invitation to play in the Masters, so watch out for this Chilian because Niemann wants to prove a point.

However, Brooks Koepka should scare the rest of the field. He almost won the Masters last year and went on to win the PGA Championship. Koepka wants that green jacket bad, and this year could be the year it happens.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler already has two wins under his belt this season, as he went back-to-back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players. Scheffler came up short at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, but his game was almost unbeatable. A couple of putts prevented him from winning three in a row.

Scheffler is another to watch as he eyes his second green jacket. He has the momentum on his side, and it’ll be interesting to see if Scheffler shows up with his beard at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy is once again attempting the career grand slam at Augusta National. He recently received a lesson from legendary coach Butch Harmon and will play at the Valero Texas Open to prep for the Masters. The four-time major winner already has a win on the DP World Tour but had not finished inside the Top 10 in any PGA Tour event entering the Valero Texas Open this weekend.

Swedish phenom Ludvig Åberg is making his Masters debut, but don’t count him out. His game is made for Augusta. He could shock the world this week. Viktor Hovland found success last year, finishing T7, and looks to build off that in 2024. While struggling to find his swing with a new coach, he thrives at Augusta National, so don’t overlook him.

Of course, Tiger Woods is in the field and will play for the first time since his Genesis withdrawal. Will he be able to keep up and do something special, or could the golf world see him head home Friday evening?

This field is full of the best golfers, and the storylines are plentiful. The tournament winner will be determined by who can keep it in the fairway and limit the mistakes. Who will don the Green Jacket on Sunday?

The Masters Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

— TBD

The Masters Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

— TBD

