Akshay Bhatia with baller move at Texas Open, calls his Masters shot

Akshay Bhatia has played beautifully this week at the Valero Texas Open. Following stellar play during the first three rounds, he entered Sunday’s final round with a four shot lead over Denny McCarthy.

Of course, there is more than just a win on the line for Bhatia.

As of right now, there are 88 players in next week’s Masters field. With a win, Bhatia would make that 89.

Before teeing off Sunday, he showed some real moxy and supreme confidence in himself.

Akshay Bhatia writing "WTW" for "Wire-to-wire" on his arm before the final round as he tries to do just that is pretty darn badass. pic.twitter.com/Af2WCQorox — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) April 7, 2024

Bhatia was seen writing “W.T.W.” on his left wrist, standing for wire to wire. Indeed, if he pulls out that victory, that is exactly what he will accomplish.

Bhatia opened the tournament with a 9-under 63 and is yet to look back.

The 22-year-old stud has had quite the start to his career.

Last year, his first full year on Tour, Bhatia claimed a solo second and solo fourth at Puerto Rico Open and Mexico Open, respectively. He eventually cashed in with an emotional playoff win at the Barracuda Championship.

However, because that was a co-sanctioned event, it did not earn him qualifying status for the 2024 Masters.

As he took on the Texas Open field this week, he knew this was his last chance at making it to Augusta National.

Bhatia has put on a clinic, dominating the field for the vast majority of the tournament. With only six holes to go on the back nine Sunday, he leads McCarthy by five strokes.

It looks like we can add one more rookie to the Masters field.

