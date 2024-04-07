Nelly Korda makes history with Annika, Lorena Ochoa by winning LPGA Match Play

Nelly Korda is on a heater and is the undisputed No. 1 golfer in the world.

She won her fourth straight LPGA tournament, defeating Leona Maguire 4 & 3 to take home the LPGA Match Play trophy. It marked her 12th LPGA career victory.

Korda became the first player since Lorena Ochoa in 2008 to win four straight starts. Annika Sorenstam did it in 2001 and then won five in a row twice in her career in 2004 and 2005.

But that is it. That is the list of women who have ever won four straight.

Her run started in Bradenton, Fla., at the LPGA Drive on Championship, where she came from behind to win. Korda took seven weeks off and earned her second victory in a playoff at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. After that triumphant win, Korda returned to World No. 1.

Last week Korda won her third tournament in a row at the Ford Championship in Arizona.

The 25-year-old has now incredibly won four straight on entirely different types of golf courses, with harsh weather conditions and with time off in between. It illustrates how well Korda can adapt.

When asked if she could describe this run, Korda kept it blunt.

“No. It’s just been a whirlwind,” Korda said. “It’s been an amazing time, and to do it here as well in match play has been so much fun. Playing the first two events, going down the stretch, there is a different type of adrenaline. I feel like with match play, you have that from the first hole, so it was a great day playing against Leona. Always such a great competitor. But happy to get my fourth.”

She held the lead all day.

Korda won four of her first seven holes. Maguire stopped the bleeding on nine when she cut the deficit to 3 DOWN, but the World No. 1 golfer won the next hole, extinguishing any momentum.

She increased her lead to 5 UP through 12 holes before Maguire could strike back.

She hits the pin and gets the point @NellyKorda is 5Up thru 12! pic.twitter.com/kdLbrskwuW — LPGA (@LPGA) April 7, 2024

The Irishwoman won back-to-back holes at 13 and 14, but Korda finished it on 15 to win 4 & 3.

“Nelly is the best golfer in the world, probably male or female,” Maguire said.

It was two Solheim Cup players going head to head.

Coming into this match, Maguire held a 3-1 record against Korda in match play. The Team USA veteran didn’t waive.

“This golf course is so tough that pars are going to go a long way,” she said. “Stay in your own bubble, hit fairways, hit greens, and try not to make mistakes, and did that today.”

No matter the adversity, Korda has overcome it. She heads into the first major of the year on a four-tournament win streak, with her eyes set on five straight at a major, the Chevron Championship in two weeks.

