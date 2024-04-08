The Masters: What are your favorite memories from Augusta National?

Augusta National is a special place full of historic significance. This year marks the 88th Masters Tournament, and with that comes endless amounts of memories.

Do you have a favorite Masters recollection? You do, more than likely, because it seems everyone does. This major championship is unique to so many people around the globe. It's the first major of the year and, for many individuals, their favorite.

From the iconic concession stands with pimento cheese, egg salad and barbeque sandwiches to the sheer beauty of the course, Augusta National knows how to host an event.

Here are the Playing Through staff's favorite Masters memories.

Kendall Capps, Senior Editor

My favorite Masters' memory was Fred Couples' win in 1992. It's the reason I became a passionate golf fan, and Freddie is still my favorite golfer because of it.

Couples beat the 49-year-old legend, Raymond Floyd, by two shots that year. But the way it happened with the magic and mystique of Augusta, along with the music from CBS’s coverage, sold me forever.

Jack Milko, Staff Writer

As much as I love Tiger Woods, my favorite Masters memory came in 2012.

During that tournament, my father and I were visiting friends in Sydney, Australia. As all Aussies know, you have to get up at the crack of dawn to catch the tournament live in the Land Down Under.

I remember waking up at 4 a.m. local time to catch the beginning of the CBS broadcast back in the States, which began at 2 p.m. Boy was the early alarm worth it. What started with Louis Oosthuizen's double eagle at 2 ended with the greatest wedge shot anyone will ever see.

Bubba Watson's 50-yard hooked wedge from the pine straw will live in Masters lore forever, as that shot propelled him to victory over Oosthuizen in a sudden-death playoff on the 10th hole.

When you stand in the spot where Bubba hit that shot on 10, you are left asking yourself one simple question, "How?" Somehow, some way, he pulled it off. That shot continues to befuddle and amaze me. But my favorite part of this memory came before the tournament even started.

When we landed in Sydney the Wednesday before the tournament, I immediately asked my Australian friend who he thought would win, and he confidently predicted, "Bubba!" It was a great call… almost as good as the shot on 10.

Savannah Leigh Richardson, Staff Writer

I'll be the cliche one of the group and say Tiger Woods' fifth Masters win in 2019.

All of Woods' green jackets were incredible memories, but something about that 2019 one never leaves my brain. For the younger generation, it is my Roman Empire.

Seeing Woods make that comeback still gives me goosebumps to this day. Not to mention, that hug with his son Charlie afterward still melts my heart. It was a full-circle moment for the 82-time PGA Tour winner. Tiger is a big reason I love golf, so anytime he contends and wins at Augusta National, it's fantastic.

What is your favorite Masters' memory? Let us know in the comments below.

