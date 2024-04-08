Akshay Bhatia living out never-before-seen Masters dream 10 years in the making

Akshay Bhatia’s first appearance at The Masters carries substantial historical significance.

Ten years ago, in 2014, Bhatia, only 12 years old at the time, participated in the inaugural Drive, Chip, and Putt championship at Augusta National. He wore baggy khakis, a Carolina-Blue polo, and a white hat on that memorable Sunday before Masters week.

“That first time at the Drive, Chip & Putt is pretty surreal as a kid. You just don’t realize how lucky we are to have that opportunity,” Bhatia said Monday.

“And for everyone to be so gracious to let some kids hit some golf balls on the range, hit some putts on the 18th green, it was unreal. And I remember making that putt, wearing those baggy pants, thankfully my style’s gotten a little better [since then].”

Like his style, his play on the golf course has improved, too. Look at what he did on the Sunday before The Masters this year.

He punched his ticket to Augusta in otherworldly fashion, winning the Valero Texas Open in a wild playoff to secure the 89th and final place in this year’s field.

After holding a six-shot lead midway through the final round, Bhatia fended off a red-hot Denny McCarthy, who shot a 8-under 28 on the back nine to force extra holes. Bhatia needed to win at TPC San Antonio to get to Augusta, while anything but would leave him out of the field.

“I was playing really well all day, and Denny just found this fire in him. I think he had seven one-putts on the back nine, it was pretty impressive. ” Bhatia said.

“Just to be standing here, it’s amazing, and just having the opportunity, the members giving us the opportunity to play their golf course is certainly special, and I can’t wait to be on that first tee on Thursday.”

When he steps foot on the 1st tee Thursday, Bhatia will become the first player who has participated in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship to compete in The Masters.

“Being here and being the first Drive, Chip & Putt participant in the Masters is really cool,” Bhatia said.

“So I’m hoping this can inspire a lot of kids that are having the opportunity to play.”

He certainly felt inspired by those competing in the 2014 Masters.

That week, Bhatia remembers bumping into John Daly in the elevator of his hotel. He also recalls driving up Magnolia Lane for the first time and meeting many new friends.

But it was a moment in the grandstand to the left of the 4th green that inspired Bhatia.

“I remember coming out watching the practice rounds on Tuesday,” Bhatia said.

“We were sitting on Hole 4 in the grandstands, and it was just so surreal. I remember how bad I wanted to be out there and not just watch.”

Now it has come full circle for Bhatia. Those who competed in this year’s Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship will have the opportunity to watch him scout Augusta on Tuesday.

He did not do much preparation on Monday, but rest assured that Bhatia will be ready to go. The adrenaline from Sunday’s victory at TPC San Antonio will still pump through him all week, giving him the energy he needs to compete at this year’s Masters.

And who knows? Maybe he can make even more history by winning the Green Jacket.

That would be an incredible full-circle moment.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.