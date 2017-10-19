 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A-Rod put a Yankees jacket on David Ortiz. Big Papi wasn't having it

This is an appropriate reaction from a Red Sox legend.

By James Dator
If Alex Rodriguez is in the booth, you gotta be careful because he will put a Yankees jacket on you if possible:

It took a while for David Ortiz to realize what was happening, but when he did the reaction was hilarious. He was just chilling, checking his phone and suddenly he was draped in the hated colors of his most-loathed rival.

“Hey, hey, hey ... What’s going on?”

It’s an appropriate reaction that shows that Ortiz still bleeds red, even in retirement. I mean, everyone bleeds red but he still loved the Sox ... all right you get what I’m saying here.

Now we wait to see what kind of Boston-based revenge Papi will execute.

