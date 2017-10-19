If Alex Rodriguez is in the booth, you gotta be careful because he will put a Yankees jacket on you if possible:

A-Rod tried to put a Yankees jacket on David Ortiz



: @AROD pic.twitter.com/MNpY2pqEdc — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 19, 2017

It took a while for David Ortiz to realize what was happening, but when he did the reaction was hilarious. He was just chilling, checking his phone and suddenly he was draped in the hated colors of his most-loathed rival.

“Hey, hey, hey ... What’s going on?”

It’s an appropriate reaction that shows that Ortiz still bleeds red, even in retirement. I mean, everyone bleeds red but he still loved the Sox ... all right you get what I’m saying here.

Now we wait to see what kind of Boston-based revenge Papi will execute.