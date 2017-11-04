 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Astros fans helped someone get their hat back by throwing it up a parking garage

This is incredible to watch.

By Patrick Basler
Winning the World Series is pretty impressive, sure. But somehow, Astros fans managed to outshine their team with this feat of sheer athleticism: throwing a hat up a building to get it back to its owner.

This video is WAY too much fun to watch — absolutely incredible. Actually, it has everything that made the World Series so exciting: big plays, emotional drive and, finally... success.

It’s the type of sports video that you can watch over and over again and it never gets old — so forget baseball, maybe hat-throwing is Houston’s best sport.

Either way, these fans are champions, too.

