Astros fans helped someone get their hat back by throwing it up a parking garage

Winning the World Series is pretty impressive, sure. But somehow, Astros fans managed to outshine their team with this feat of sheer athleticism: throwing a hat up a building to get it back to its owner.

Watching people return this dropped hat at the parade today was unreasonably thrilling pic.twitter.com/1ghfUJsItw — Josh Pherigo (@JoshPherigo) November 3, 2017

This video is WAY too much fun to watch — absolutely incredible. Actually, it has everything that made the World Series so exciting: big plays, emotional drive and, finally... success.

It’s the type of sports video that you can watch over and over again and it never gets old — so forget baseball, maybe hat-throwing is Houston’s best sport.

Either way, these fans are champions, too.