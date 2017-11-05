The Dodgers congratulated the Astros with a full-page ad

It’s hard to lose, especially on a stage as big as the World Series. But the Dodgers proved that even after a disappointing loss to the Astros, they can still be gracious.
In an awesome move, the team took out a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle to congratulate the Astros on their World Series victory.
Ad purchased by @Dodgers in today's @HoustonChron commemorative section congratulating World Series champion @astros pic.twitter.com/lvLfc6SnWe— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 5, 2017
When playing sports as a kid, the first thing you’re taught (hopefully) is to be a good sport. Sometimes we forget that, but moves like this that remind us how important sportsmanship really is.
It was a great, competitive World Series, and it’s really cool that the Dodgers can appreciate that too.
Great win, Houston! And great sportsmanship, Dodgers! Sports :)
