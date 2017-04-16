This is what your eyeball looks like after a puck hits it, courtesy of Zach Werenski

When Phil Kessel’s shot rode up Zach Werenski’s stick and into his face, it was the turning moment of Game 3. And the end of the Columbus Blue Jackets rookie’s terrific season.

Zach Werenski is out for the remainder of the season, per John Tortorella.



Watch live: https://t.co/DPKBmxz5lI #CBJ — ColumbusBlueJackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 17, 2017

While Werenski remained down on the ice, gushing blood from his nose, the play continued. Seconds later, the Penguins took advantage and took a 4-3 lead in the third period. They went on to win in overtime.

And Werenski tweeted a pic of his face after the game. Good thing he censored it!

Hah, just kidding. That was us. He did not censor his.

That was your warning.

Okay, this is your last warning.

That ... is a lot of dead blood vessels. Or whatever makes bruises happen. That’s a big bruise. I’m sorry he had to do this to all of us.

And that it happened in the first place. Fans wondered why play didn’t stop while he bled on the ice, but the rule was pretty clear.

#NHL on-site officiating supervisor Don Koharski refuses to say if correct call was made by play continuing with Werenski down, bleeding. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 17, 2017

Here is the passage series supervisor Don Koharski referenced to @Aportzline about the 3-3 PIT goal. pic.twitter.com/DX0ei1GLaD — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 17, 2017

Them’s the breaks. Or the bruises. At any rate, the Blue Jackets tied the game minutes later, rendering the controversy moot. But that bruise on Werenski’s face won’t go away nearly as soon. In fact, it will keep him out for the rest of the season.