Dwyane Wade witnessed the ravages of age firsthand on Sunday night when he tried to dunk on the Celtics and came up just a little bit short.

Who moved the rim on D-Wade? pic.twitter.com/S58Dz24Fdb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2017

Wade is married to actress Gabrielle Union, and she had jokes when Bleacher Report asked “Who moved the rim on D-Wade?”

I did. Next time... Put The Seat Down https://t.co/CDWqFPoX39 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017

This is an illuminating insight. Leaving the toilet seat up is a demonstrably horrible thing for a guy to do if he shares a house with a woman. Now granted, it’s better than leaving the seat down all the time and hoping your aim is accurate — but it’s still not a good move.

The jokes didn’t stop coming from Union, who also enjoyed her husband’s response to a postgame question.

Too easy... I'll let this marinate https://t.co/ROniQu5Dx0 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017

#SexJokes.

This seems to be a thing for Wade and Union. Lest we forget the time we learned entirely too much about their sex life on SnapChat.