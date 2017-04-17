 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lookit

Gabrielle Union keeps roasting Dwyane Wade on Twitter, probably because he left the toilet seat up

By James Dator
Dwyane Wade witnessed the ravages of age firsthand on Sunday night when he tried to dunk on the Celtics and came up just a little bit short.

Wade is married to actress Gabrielle Union, and she had jokes when Bleacher Report asked “Who moved the rim on D-Wade?”

This is an illuminating insight. Leaving the toilet seat up is a demonstrably horrible thing for a guy to do if he shares a house with a woman. Now granted, it’s better than leaving the seat down all the time and hoping your aim is accurate — but it’s still not a good move.

The jokes didn’t stop coming from Union, who also enjoyed her husband’s response to a postgame question.

#SexJokes.

This seems to be a thing for Wade and Union. Lest we forget the time we learned entirely too much about their sex life on SnapChat.

