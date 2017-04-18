This video of a young Cubs fan being surprised with tickets to see his favorite team is one of the best things you’ll see this year.

Surprised with @Cubs tickets for working hard at school, on the farm, and on the baseball field ⚾️ He may or may not be their biggest fan! pic.twitter.com/EVsufB5cSF — Hannah Himes (@HannahHimes) April 16, 2017

9-year-old Kolt Kyler works on his family’s farm, does well at school, and plays baseball. It’s a robust schedule, but he never complains and his dad says at the beginning of the video that a full day of farm work was a test. He asks his son if he can help with one more job, and that it will take all day. Kolt accepts immediately, assuming it’s more farm work — but willing to help however possible.

It ended up being an envelope with Cubs tickets for June against the Cardinals. The rest of the video is magic as Kolt burts into tears and tells his mom that they’re going to Wrigley Field.

Kolt’s sister Hannah told Yahoo Sports about how much her brother loves the team.

Her brother watches every Cubs game and even DVRs the ones that are on after his bedtime. His favorite players are Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell. He plays travel baseball and he’s involved in Cub Scouts and 4-H, plus he does great in school. “His work ethic is amazing,” Hannah says of her little brother. “He’s been carrying around a bat, ball, and glove since he could walk.”

Now we just need the Cubs to see this and make Kolt’s day incredible.

UPDATE: They did! Or at least Anthony Rizzo did. Now Kolt and his dad will get to be on Wrigley Field with the Cubs!

This is awesome. When u come for the game Kolt I'll have BP passes waiting for you. No better place to see the @Cubs then right on the field https://t.co/P7Ma2p4MUh — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) April 20, 2017

UPDATE 2: Here’s Kolt hanging out at Wrigley, with Anthony Rizzo signing a baseball for him: