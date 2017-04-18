 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Lookit

Andrew Shaw tosses puck off Madison Square Garden ceiling, catches it with stick

New, comment

More NHL warm-ups should go like this.

By Patrick Iversen
/ new

We may need to rethink Andrew Shaw as a hockey player.

Oh, he’s still capable of questionable plays. But maybe he’s more than a well-paid grinder. We have nothing to base this on other than this video taken by RDS of Shaw and the Canadiens during morning skate before Game 4.

Shaw was messing around with a puck and decided to toss it off the Madison Square Garden ceiling:

Impressive! But his teammate Brendan Gallagher was none too happy with reporters after practice. Such negligence!

(H/T Eyes On The Prize for the find)

Loading comments...