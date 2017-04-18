We may need to rethink Andrew Shaw as a hockey player.

Oh, he’s still capable of questionable plays. But maybe he’s more than a well-paid grinder. We have nothing to base this on other than this video taken by RDS of Shaw and the Canadiens during morning skate before Game 4.

Shaw was messing around with a puck and decided to toss it off the Madison Square Garden ceiling:

Andrew Shaw remporte le concours d'habiletés du jour à New York! #RDSCH pic.twitter.com/tF0Hyw9T8A — Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 18, 2017

Impressive! But his teammate Brendan Gallagher was none too happy with reporters after practice. Such negligence!

Rondelle lancée dans les airs et récupérée sur le bâton : Brendan Gallagher nous assure qu'il l'a déjà fait, avant Andrew Shaw! #RDSCH pic.twitter.com/OCQD1Ko2Cl — Hockey 360 (@hockey360) April 18, 2017

(H/T Eyes On The Prize for the find)