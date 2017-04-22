LaVar Ball is at it once again. After Nike executive George Raveling said Ball is “the worst thing to happen to basketball in the last hundred years,” Ball responded with an Instagram video that could easily be passed off as a wrestling promo.

We coming #BBB A post shared by Lavar Ball (@lavarbigballer) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Here’s what the father of Lonzo Ball (a likely top-10 pick in this year’s NBA draft) had to say:

"So I'm the worst thing to happen in a hundred years? That's 'cause everybody been in the darkness for a hundred years. But you know how this bothers me? Not at all. Big Baller's Chicken. Big Baller's Barbecue. Call it what you want. But George Raveling, you the worst man to be a best man. That's what I heard. How you gonna go to a guy's wedding, and then stab him in the back? And you say this the worst thing I'm doing is talking and making chicken? But let me tell you something: I know I'm on the right step, 'cause if nothing ain't happen like this in a hundred years, guess what? We in a new lane, baby. That Big Baller Brand 'bout to be your competition."

According to the Washington Post, Ball talking about Raveling being a best man at a wedding is a reference to the Nike executive’s relationship with Sonny Vaccaro, who left Nike for Adidas, and he and Raveling ran rival summer basketball camps in the ‘90s. It’s a weirdly specific reference that reveals Ball did some research, possibly to get Raveling’s attention and ruffle his feathers.

This is yet another chapter in the LaVar Ball-Nike saga that began with a USA Today interview in which Ball demanded a $1 billion combined contract for three of his sons from whatever sneaker company was interested in them. The Instagram video is also another chapter of all the other outlandish things LaVar Ball has said over the past few months.

Is Ball serious about all this? Maybe. Does this prove he would be a great wrestling heel? Absolutely.