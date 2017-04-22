This Ravens fan got to announce his team's first-round draft pick thanks to Make-A-Wish

Last week, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh had the pleasure to reveal the news that eighth grader T.J. Onwuanibe would be announcing Baltimore’s first-round draft pick from Philadelphia. According to WBAL-TV in Baltimore, Onwuanibe was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2015, and has been in remission since.

T.J. got to announce the pick, after being introduced by Roger Goodell. The Ravens selected Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th pick.

Here’s the full video message from Harbaugh:

Congratulations, T.J.!

(h/t CSN Mid-Atlantic)