Sharks fans dumped popcorn on Oilers players after their team got eliminated

The Edmonton Oilers are heading to the second round after defeating the San Jose Sharks, 3-1, in Saturday’s elimination game.

The Oilers were already up 2-1 as the final seconds were winding down, but it was an empty-net goal by Connor McDavid that sealed the win for Edmonton. That was cause for celebration in the Oilers’ box, but also disdain from Sharks fans, who, in turn, dumped popcorn on them.

I’m sure Oilers players didn’t mind, because ultimately, they remain in the playoffs. But still, what a waste of expensive arena popcorn.