17 things sad Blake Griffin was thinking courtside during the Clippers loss

There’s no worse feeling than helplessness. On Sunday night, late in the fourth quarter of Jazz vs. Clippers the camera cut to a crestfallen, forlorn Blake Griffin just watching as Utah took the lead with less than four minutes to go.

[hello darkness my old friend] pic.twitter.com/AvUqfwqgDV — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) April 24, 2017

Griffin could only watch from the bench injured as the Jazz positioned themselves to even up the series — but that doesn’t quite explain why Blake was so sad. After all, there were still a good four minutes left in the game. This becomes an NBA mystery. Why was Blake Griffin so sad, and what was he thinking?

“They were dead all along. Jack, Sawyer, Hurley — even Claire. They were all dead.” “The bee population is still in decline despite backyard beekeeping initiatives.” “I’ve been here nine years and still nobody will tell me what a ‘Clipper’ is.” “I’m out of quinoa. Nowhere is going to be open after the game to get quinoa. Would anyone notice if I snuck out? I gots to have my quinoa.” “An anagram for ‘Utah Jazz’ is ‘A Jazz Hut.’ Sounds fun.” “It only just occurred to me that I’ve never eaten a Red Vine.” “I just wanted to know if Hannah was able to be a good mom. The ending to Girls was deeply unsatisfying.” “Did I leave the lawnmower on?” “I’m deeply concerned for the state out our navy if Crunch can rise to the rank of captain.” “Totally winning this staring contest with the center court logo.” “I just dropped my nachos all over my feet. Play it cool, Blakey.” “What if God really WAS one of us?” “Just a stranger on a bus.” “Trying to make his way home.” “Crap ... I missed Pi Day.” “I’m finally going to ask Doc if he’s a real doctor tonight.” “I might be here, but my heart is on Broadway.”

Extra bonus: Doc Rivers

“Paper. They always pick paper.”