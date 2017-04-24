Serena Williams revealed she was pregnant last week on Snapchat. This week, she took to Instagram to share a brief letter she wrote to her unborn child.

It reads:

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you....once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -- Your Mommy”

Williams’ talk about being No. 1 is a reference to new WTA rankings being released on Monday, which put her back in the top spot and bump Angelique Kerber to No. 2.

Soon after, her Instagram inspired Annie Apple to write a beautiful tweet/letter to her son, Giants’ Eli Apple.