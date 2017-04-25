"I told you I wasn't gonna slide." - Chris Coghlan. pic.twitter.com/DQIG1qAYm2 — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2017

What a leap!

Chris Coghlan made everyone look silly (and also maybe himself, but it was worth it) by not sliding on his way to home and instead jumping over Yadier Molina. You have to give him even more props for timing all of this perfectly. He could have easily jumped over Molina and missed home entirely. Nope. Coghlan was ready. He was so ready that thanks to his full extension, his helmet lined up with the base.

All this needed were a panel judges, preferably baseball legends, holding up signs to rate this move. This one might get a perfect score.

And if you pull off something this impressive, of course you’re going to show off at least a little. I’m safe!