Tim Tebow is starting to play like a legitimate baseball player

It doesn’t matter if you’re sick of hearing about Tim Tebow, this is getting important. It’s been a while since we checked in on Tebow’s baseball career, but recently he’s started to put it all together and now he’s tearing it up for the Columbia Fireflies.

On Wednesday night Tebow went 3-for-4 against the Asheville Tourists, including his first career triple. The night brought Tebow’s batting average up to a .246, tying him on the team with Michael Paez, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Moreover, Tebow has had spectacular performances in four of his last six games.

He’s recorded nine hits in 20 at-bats for a .450 average and 14 total bases. Naturally cynics will point to this only being Single-A ball, and that his overall stats aren’t that impressive — but it’s undeniable that he’s playing like a real ball player now, not just an overhyped sideshow attraction.

Manager Jose Leger told The State about the improvements he’s seen from Tebow this season.

"He has been able to get his foot down on time, working on his timing, and it is finally paying off. He is more consistent," Leger said. "When you get a couple hits and find that rhythm at the plate, your confidence also grows. That is what has been happening."

A promotion could be on its way if Tebow’s streak continues, and you just never know where this will end.