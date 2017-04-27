P.K. Subban gets props from the Blue Jays during game vs. Cardinals

Fresh off advancing in the NHL Playoffs, P.K. Subban was in St. Louis on Thursday taking in a baseball game — featuring his home town Maple Leafs. Naturally he got the props he deserves.

Russell Martin picked Subban out in a sea of red, despite P.K. blending into his surroundings in a red coat.

Game respect game. Honestly though, let’s take a second to appreciate how many L’s Montreal has taken this week. Subban’s team advances, the Canadiens get eliminated from the playoffs the same season they trades Subban, now the Jays are giving him props while he enjoys some time off.

Granted, Toronto was eliminated too — but that’s beside the point.