Kevin Durant gleefully posing with cupcakes is a new chapter in his beef with Russell Westbrook

The beef between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook isn’t coming to an end anytime soon, at least judging from this photo of Durant at a Giants game on Thursday:

KD posing with the cupcakes at the Giants game. Vicious. pic.twitter.com/kOslfB8492 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) April 28, 2017

This is the next chapter in the “cupcake” saga between the two former Thunder teammates. The term was used widely by Kendrick Perkins during his time in Oklahoma City to describe a player who was soft. It was a phrase known by his teammates — so Westbrook absolutely knew what he was doing when he posted a photo of cupcakes on his Instagram account shortly after Durant announced he would be joining the Warriors.

HAPPY 4th YALL.... A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:40am PDT

Using cupcakes to mock Durant in OKC became a go-to insult when the Warriors came to town:

In response, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green began wearing cupcake shirts to mock people using the dessert as an insult and to stand in solidarity with Durant:

Now Golden State has advanced in the playoffs, the Thunder are sitting at home, and Durant is happily enjoying his break before the next round while gleefully holding a plate of cupcakes. NBA beef is the best.