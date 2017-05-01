Disastrous public proposal leaves Fenway Park chanting 'SHE SAID NO!'

A public proposal at the Red Sox game on Sunday night turned into worst night on earth for one man. Just before 10 p.m., a fan decided to pop the question during a break, and you probably have guessed where this is going.

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

The Red Sox did their best to preserve the dignity of the fan whose girlfriend clearly said “no” when he asked her to marry him — but fans decided not to let this go.

Girl just said "no" it seems on engagement Jumbotron segment at Fenway Park. Crowd chanting "she said no". — Ricky Engelberg (@rje7) May 1, 2017

Just imagine for a second that you poured your heart into a public proposal, got told no, now you’re contemplating what happened to your life and what you’ll do now, all while an entire stadium is chanting “She said no!” over and over and over again. This is a Sisyphean torment of the utmost kind.

There’s no video of the aftermath of the proposal (thankfully for the guy involved) but one intrepid fan captured video of them arguing after the proposal.

This guy just proposed at Fenway on camera. She said no. Now they are arguing. That poor camera man pic.twitter.com/N9m8nOIXKH — Kim (@kimba7391) May 1, 2017

The security guard and camera guy make this incredible. They’re trapped on a catwalk during the most awkward moment anyone can endure and there’s absolutely nothing they can do.

At times like this we need to reflect on the public sports proposal and ask once again ...

Propose responsibly, kids.