NFL rookies were hyped the 1st time they saw themselves in ‘Madden 18’

It’s not every day you get to see yourself in a video game.

At the 2017 NFL draft, a handful of rookies in attendance in Philadelphia got a first look at their virtual selves in Madden 18, wearing the gear of their new teams.

Predictably, they were excited about it.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Takkarist McKinley and Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles were the most animated of the group. That’s not surprising from either player.

McKinley has already been in the spotlight a bit since getting picked at No. 26 by the Falcons and giving a passionate speech about his grandma. Bolles also had an emotional draft interview, bringing his infant son on stage and reaching out to kids in need of help.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams just had one problem with his virtual likeness.

“Now, the pants could get raised up a little bit above the knees,” Adams said. “But you know, other than that, I love it.”

That was the only complaint, though. Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was already handing out advice to players on how to use him.

Fans will have to wait until the game — with Tom Brady on the cover of its G.O.A.T. Edition — comes out on Aug. 25 to play.