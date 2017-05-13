Klay Thompson’s bass are bigger than Zaza Pachulia’s anchovies

With a nice break ahead of the Western Conference Finals, Klay Thompson and Zaza Pachulia went fishing after sweeping the Utah Jazz in Round 2. And, of course, what’s a fishing trip if you didn’t do it for the gram?

Yesterday's catch My bass > ZaZa's anchovies A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) on May 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Thompson, on the left, is seen holding a pair of bass, while Pachulia pinches two tiny fish in his giant hands:

The hilarious photo is probably posed, but that just makes it even better because Zaza played along.

It’s not the first time the two have roasted each other on the platform. Here’s the time when Zaza made fun of Thompson’s knowledge of Georgia, the country:

Really Klay? Georginians? @klaythompson A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on Dec 16, 2016 at 7:43pm PST

My favorite, though, is the fact that Zaza won’t let Thompson forget the time he outscored him:

Historical night. @klaythompson 6pts. Zaza 7pts. #WarriorsvsJazz A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on May 7, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Zaza Pachulia handed Klay Thompson a framed SF Chronicle at practice today. pic.twitter.com/5gXNVaCVYO — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 12, 2017

It’s safe to say this duo has the most underrated bromance in the NBA.