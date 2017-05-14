 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Lookit

'Parks and Recreation' co-creator riles up Twitter by roasting Derek Jeter

New, comments
By Mark Hinog
/ new
Getty Images/USA Today Sports

Derek Jeter’s number is being retired on Sunday, and whether you hate or love the New York Yankees, or even Jeter himself, what he’s accomplished deserves some appreciation. Mike Schur — Boston Red Sox fan; creator, writer, and producer of many excellent TV shows; as well as “Ken Tremendous” of Fire Joe Morgan fame — took some time to tweet about Jeter, mainly that he doesn’t deserve getting his number retired by the Yankees.

It’s quite an adventure:

And then eventually Schur revealed that he was totally kidding, that he ultimately respects (sorry, RE2PECT2) Jeter, and that he wrote that Twitter thread to rile people up:

Many people responded in kind to Schur when they realized he was joking. Here’s just a small handful of responses.

Huge round of applause to Mike Schur for this. Well played.

Next Up In MLB

Loading comments...