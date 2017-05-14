Derek Jeter’s number is being retired on Sunday, and whether you hate or love the New York Yankees, or even Jeter himself, what he’s accomplished deserves some appreciation. Mike Schur — Boston Red Sox fan; creator, writer, and producer of many excellent TV shows; as well as “Ken Tremendous” of Fire Joe Morgan fame — took some time to tweet about Jeter, mainly that he doesn’t deserve getting his number retired by the Yankees.

It’s quite an adventure:

Today the Yankees are retiring Derek Jeter's number. They shouldn't. And he shouldn't be in the baseball Hall of Fame. Let me explain. (1/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

On baseballreference you can see: 20 years, 24 categories, 480 chances to lead the league in a category. Jeter only accomplished it 9x. (2/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

6 of the 9 times he led in any category, it was plate appearances or AB. Big whoop. (3/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

Jeter only led the league in a meaningful category 3x. Runs once, hits 2x. You know who else led the league in hits 2x? Juan Pierre. (4/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

Would anyone suggest Juan Pierre should have his # retired or be in the HOF? Of course not. (5/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

There were at least 4 pos. players on every team Jeter played on who were better than he was. Tino, Bernie, Paulie, Posada...(6/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

...Teixeira, ARod, Giambi, Brosius, Cano, Ellsbury. And don't even get me started on the pitching (the real reason for the 5 rings). (7/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

True Yankee fans know it's true: Jeter was *very* lucky to play on those teams that hid his many flaws. (8/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

Put Jeter on any other team, he's a B/B- player, makes a few All Star games, nobody cares except the local fans. (9/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

The fact that he is getting his number retired is pure agitprop. Who's next, Yankee fans: Chad Curtis? Let's retire Tony Clark's #! (10/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

You might be yelling at me right now, True Yankee fans, but secretly you know Im right. You know Jeter is undeserving of this. (11/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

And then eventually Schur revealed that he was totally kidding, that he ultimately respects (sorry, RE2PECT2) Jeter, and that he wrote that Twitter thread to rile people up:

The only other thing I'll say is this, and it's maybe the most controversial thing, but I'm a truth teller, so here goes: (12/) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

I'm obviously kidding. Jeter was amazing. Congrats to the biggest thorn in my side for 20 years.



(13/13) — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 14, 2017

Huge round of applause to Mike Schur for this. Well played.