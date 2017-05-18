This ludicrous wrestling move needs to be seen to be believed

The dragonrana isn’t a new wrestling move, but you’ve probably never seen one this pretty.

Will Ospreay is a British wrestler currently working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). On Thursday night he busted out the perfect springboard dragonrana in a match against King Ricochet (perhaps known to US fans as “Prince Puma” from Lucha Underground).

The move was popularized by Dragon Kid, but he typically executed it off the turnbuckle — not off a springboard, and it was never as fluid as what Ospreay did on Thursday.

Don’t expect to see Ospreay in WWE any time soon, however. In a recent interview he said he’s perfectly happy working for NJPW and Ring of Honor here in the US. Ospreay doesn’t feel like it’s the right time for him to make a move to the worldwide leader, and he can’t -- as he’s still under contract. Even if he was free to make a move he says his happiness comes first, and that might not mean a move to WWE.