Rowdy Rangers fan videobombs MLB reporter and ... oh God it's President George W. Bush

A fan at the Rangers game on Wednesday decided to videobomb FOX’s Emily Jones on the field and ... oh, hi President George W. Bush!

Now, either W is hiding his liquor super well in a coffee cup, or homeboy is drinking coffee outside in Texas. OK, it’s probably water — but still that is a coffee cup and there’s no denying it.

Really appreciate the people at MLB on FOX for slowing this down to comical levels. It really enhances the whole “Swamp Thing” vibe of the clip. Not many people can say they’ve been photobombed by a president, and kudos to Jones for not missing a beat during the whole thing.