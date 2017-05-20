Rain delays are always a bummer, but there’s not much people can do about it, other than to make the best of it. On Friday, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras did just that. While the Cubs and Brewers were waiting for the rain to go away, Contreras decided to treat a young fan to a game of catch.

Waiting out the rain delay.



So worth it. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/F0jDEuzB6m — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

That kid’s going to have a memory of a lifetime.

The delay lasted for almost two hours, which was plenty of time for the Cubs to mess around in the bullpen:

Making the most of some extra free time. #CubsWeather pic.twitter.com/rn74m7xic7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

After the delay, Chicago lost, 6-3, to Milwaukee. The rain would come back Saturday, and postpone the day’s match all the way to July 6.