Lookit

Cubs' Willson Contreras plays catch with lucky fan in stands during rain delay

Sometimes rain delays aren’t so bad.

By Mark Hinog Updated
Rain delays are always a bummer, but there’s not much people can do about it, other than to make the best of it. On Friday, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras did just that. While the Cubs and Brewers were waiting for the rain to go away, Contreras decided to treat a young fan to a game of catch.

That kid’s going to have a memory of a lifetime.

The delay lasted for almost two hours, which was plenty of time for the Cubs to mess around in the bullpen:

After the delay, Chicago lost, 6-3, to Milwaukee. The rain would come back Saturday, and postpone the day’s match all the way to July 6.

