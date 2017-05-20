Boxer’s uncle sucker punches opponent after controversial ending to fight

Saturday night’s title fight between Jose Uzcategui and Andre Dirrell ended in controversy, but what happened after the ending might be even more controversial.

A member of Team Dirrell just punched Uzcategui...holy SHIT! #DirrellUzcategui pic.twitter.com/7Ov8A4iAzN — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) May 21, 2017

This started with a controversial punch by Uzcategui at the end of the eighth round that may have been just a split second after the bell.

Dirrell was declared the official winner by disqualification. The man you see in the ring who ends up blindsiding Uzcategui is reportedly Dirrell’s uncle, and he is obviously not pleased with how the events unfolded at the end of the eighth round.

Here is full video of the fight leading up to the incident with Dirrell’s uncle.

Uzcategui is disqualified for hitting Dirrell after the bell...Dirrell's uncle gets into the ring and punches Uzcategui...this is WILD! pic.twitter.com/fXc1LT5BgK — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) May 21, 2017

According to reports, law enforcement is currently searching for Dirrell’s uncle.

Dirrell's uncle, Leon Lawson, who punched Uzcategui after the fight was over, is wanted by cops and they dont know where he is. — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) May 21, 2017

Jose Uzcategui and Andre Dirrell were contending for the vacant interim super middleweight title. Uzcategui is a 26-year-old native of Venezuela fighting out of Mexico. Andre Dirrell was a 2004 Olympic bronze medalist and is considered one of the rising stars in American boxing.