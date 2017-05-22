Dr. Myron Rolle is a neurosurgeon, 4 years after retiring from the NFL

Myron Rolle was once billed as the smartest player entering the NFL. Now, Dr. Myron Rolle is the newest neurosurgeon to graduate from Florida State.

“Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today! #MedSchoolGraduation#MGHNeurosurgeryNext # 2%”

Rolle’s path to the NFL was unprecedented. He graduated from Florida State in just 2.5 years, then postponed playing professional football while he studied at Oxford University. When he returned, there were questions of whether he was more committed to football or being an academic, which some believe hurt his draft stock.

Rolle was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and retired in 2013 after he announced he was going back to school to pursue a medical degree. Now, Rolle has achieved his dream of becoming a doctor. Along the way he’s become an inspiration to everyone. These are some of the comments from his Instagram post.

This makes me so PROUD!!! CONGRATULATIONS from the bottom of my heart Congrats @myronlrolle truly inspiring. Thank you if you did that we all can too from the NFL to this ✊ Congratulations!!!!... Thank you for setting an example for our youth, intentional or not... You're a breath of fresh air!... Congratulations!! Wishing you many years of success and break through possibilities in our medical field... Hoping your story reaches the minds of our young ones! Just read about your story/journey, very inspirational. Keep up the good work! Congratulations and thank you for all you do for Florida State! I know you could have gone anywhere for Med School and I'm so proud you chose to continue to be the best ambassador for our alma mater! Go Noles I don't know you,but I am so happy for you!! What a wonderful example you have set for the younger generation... Perseverance does pay off... xo

If you haven’t read the full story about Rolle’s path to the NFL, you really need to learn more. It’s incredible, heartbreaking, and unforgettable.