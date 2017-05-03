Gregg Popovich is shutting down James Harden with mind control

The Spurs were off to a hot start against the Houston Rockets. It’s the kind of start San Antonio was hoping for to bounce back from a 126-99 loss in Game 1 of the second round.

After only scoring 39 points in the first half of Game 1, the Spurs scored 65 and held the lead in Game 2. Some coaches would be content with that momentum, but coach Gregg Popovich was livid.

Just look at the way he stared at James Harden as the second quarter ended. He knows the Spurs have the lead, but he also knows Harden can single-handedly change that. Harden and the Rockets did set a franchise playoff records for three-pointers on Monday, after all. The only logical reaction for Pop would be to stare at Harden until his superpowers are gone. It’s like The Force, only that it’s fueled by a love of rare wines, I assume.