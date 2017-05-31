Marshawn Lynch is so happy to be a Raider he looks like a kid again

Having Marshawn Lynch back in the NFL is so great, and it’s even better to see just how happy he is to finally get to play for the Oakland Raiders.

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on May 30, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Every single time you see Lynch now, he’s got a smile from ear to ear. Heck, when he was first signed, Marshawn was just walking around the Raiders’ campus with his helmet on the whole time, soaking in everything around him.

Marshawn Lynch left the @RAIDERS building today wearing his helmet. pic.twitter.com/K2ruxeHRVS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 26, 2017

The best part of all this is that you know he’s going to be all smiles now and then run through a brick wall when the season begins.