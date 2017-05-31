 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Marshawn Lynch is so happy to be a Raider he looks like a kid again

By James Dator
Having Marshawn Lynch back in the NFL is so great, and it’s even better to see just how happy he is to finally get to play for the Oakland Raiders.

Every single time you see Lynch now, he’s got a smile from ear to ear. Heck, when he was first signed, Marshawn was just walking around the Raiders’ campus with his helmet on the whole time, soaking in everything around him.

The best part of all this is that you know he’s going to be all smiles now and then run through a brick wall when the season begins.

