Retired Packers player hid a savage burn for Jay Cutler in this tweet

Jay Cutler is officially moving to broadcasting and Packers tight end Tom Crabtree wanted to wish Cutler luck.

wIsh jay cutler NoThINg buT the best IN his broadcasTing career — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) May 5, 2017

Before you try to piece this together like a grand conspiracy theory, don’t worry. The capitals spell out “INT INT INT,” pretty simple really.

Crabtree is throwing serious shade at Cutler who had, shall we say, a bit of an interception problem during his career. 109 picks while with Chicago, 37 in Denver — it had become his calling card of sorts. Nonetheless Crabtree was awfully pleased with his joke.

This is my Mona Lisa — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) May 5, 2017

Very pleased with it.