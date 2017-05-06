Eddie Lacy had a garage sale for Packers fans, and they cleaned house

Now that Eddie Lacy is with the Seattle Seahawks, he has the rest of the offseason to pack up and settle in Seattle. He didn’t want to leave Green Bay without doing something special for the fans, however.

So this week, Lacy put a call out for a garage sale in his neighborhood, letting Packers fans buy some memorabilia and practical items (like furniture), the proceeds of which will go to charity, while also helping Lacy lighten the load before he moves.

And there was a lot of stuff.

Early morning prep in Green Bay for @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42's charity garage sale! #EddiesGarageSale pic.twitter.com/Ie2RixC1bH — SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) May 5, 2017

Well... can't use these anymore ‍♂️so there's that. Follow @_sportstrust instastory to see a peek of goods in my garage sale A post shared by Eddie Lacy (@eddielacy) on May 4, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Less than 2 hrs tho? Only thing left is my 6 pc sectional. Get it by 5p. Nothing left to sell tomorrow ‍♂️. No like charity . Thank you pic.twitter.com/lVrNJvtcih — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 5, 2017

Thankfully, there were plenty of Packers fans who were happy to stop by and clean out the house.

Line to get into Eddie Lacy's garage sale in Green Bay today (Source: Travis Mason) pic.twitter.com/PzdiwsnQIA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 5, 2017

That six-piece sectional that Lacy referenced in the above tweet? Someone finally bought it on Saturday morning after he dropped the price.

It's a wrap ... last items were just sold and picked up. Thx to all who came, waited for hours and bought stuff to help me give back. pic.twitter.com/QnfjyPBMJi — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 6, 2017

This was a really cool way for Lacy to say goodbye to Packers fans, and if he ever ends up moving from Seattle after a few years with the Seahawks, hopefully he’ll have a similarly cool garage sale for the fans over there.