NHL’s ‘iron man’ bloodied after taking Oilers elbow to the face

Game 6 between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks started with some heavy checks, but only one left the NHL’s most durable player leaking blood.

Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba battled with Ducks winger Andrew Cogliano to a puck in the corner, and Cogliano took a face-full of Gryba’s elbow.

Cogliano stopped playing, crouched over on the ice holding onto his face. When play stopped, Cogliano got up but his blood remained. Ugh.

Good news, though: Cogliano was okay enough to toss f-bombs at the Oilers bench as he left.

And then he came back minutes later. Cogliano hasn’t missed a NHL game in 10 seasons, a streak of 786 regular season games. The NHL record is 964, set by Doug Jarvis.