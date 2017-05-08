Lonzo Ball dropped his first track as ‘ZO2’ and it's actually pretty good

Already in the running for “World’s Biggest Baller,” local hero and future millionaire and basketball legend Lonzo Ball has blessed us with a verse via Soundcloud.

Well, to be clear, TMZ said this is Lonzo, and I believe them because TMZ is The New York Times of the online journalism game (and mostly, just really want this to be Lonzo).

Going under the moniker “Z02” to match the name of his signature sneaker — which, if you can’t afford them, you are not a Big Baller — Lonzo gives us his rendition of “Free Smoke” from Drake’s last lukewarm tape More Life.

My God. My God.

Insert every gunshot, bomb, and flame emoji possible. Did you really think the world’s biggest baller wasn’t going to come with hot fire? You crazy. Here’s some of the best bars:

Real one, since Day 1. Don’t believe me, n****? Say sum. MCM on the backpack, Real hittas in the backpack

Woooooooooooooooo.

Had to do it for the culture. Old faces like them boulders, Y’all hatin’ and we notice, Angry faces when you postin’, But i gotta stay focused, Dead weight on my shoulders, Talk trash get dumped, Straight shots no pumps

LONZO RIDING THIS BEAT MANNNNN

Been ballin’ I just added rapping, Remove the fake, yeah that’s subtraction, Divide my time just to make it happen, Now i’m spittin’ flame like I’m a fuckin’ dragon, In a couple months, man I’ll be in a mansion, Wit my car clean and my diamonds dancin’

/faints.

This is also not the first time Lonzo “ZO2” Ball has given us a verse for free. In August 2016, Lonzo and some boys — most notably his brother, LaMelo, who was passing sneakers around for some reason — gave the world a freestyle we all needed and never knew about following Chance The Rapper’s lead for the “So Gone Challenge” from last year.

Their third brother, LiAngelo, also gave us some bars via a bunch of Snapchat videos he and his brothers filmed in MCM backpacks and Big Baller Brand apparel to a bunch of Future beats and what sounds like Slim Jesus’ “Drill Time” beat.

This one, though, was more about snacks and milk and was way more trash than the previous verses.

Either way, Big Ballers coming to you live. Hope Dame Lillard feels dissed. Get Top on the phone. Ask Drake did he send the verse yet. Someone call Khaled. Send my large sons a deal. Signature shoes and signature bars forever.

(ED Note: No, this post was not written by LaVar Ball)