Patriots' Super Bowl rings have 283 diamonds as a savage reference to the Falcons' blown lead

The Patriots unveiled their new Super Bowl rings on Friday, their fifth in franchise history. They look really good:

There are also a couple of references to their comeback against the Falcons at Super Bowl LI. The most obvious one is the engraved message: “Greatest Comeback Ever,” which refers to the Patriots being down 25 points before dominating the second half. There’s also a clever reference to the Falcons’ infamous 28-3 lead — according to NESN, the number of diamonds that are housed on this ring is 283.

The Patriots weren’t done pouring salt into Atlanta’s wounds: During Friday night’s ring ceremony, Patriots owner Robert Kraft brought out Gucci Mane to perform for the team:

The Patriots really brought out Atlanta’s Gucci Mane at their ring ceremony.



Gucci Mane is an Atlanta native and Falcons fan, who predicted his team would make it to the Super Bowl. When Atlanta lost, all he had to say was:

Even Peter and Paul couldn't win em all! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 6, 2017

The Patriots having Gucci Mane at their ring ceremony is a savage move, and Falcons fans are probably mad at him for partying with them. But consider that he (and Snoop Dogg, who was also there performing music) was probably paid well for being there in the first place. Gucci’s gotta get paid, and Gucci’s gotta eat.

You can expect the Patriots to keep bringing up Atlanta and the 28-3 lead they blew for years to come.