Big Boi released his third solo studio album, Boomiverse, on Friday, and the Atlanta rapper snuck in a reference that might have been a little painful to include in a song.

In “Get Wit It” featuring Snoop Dogg, Big Boi mentions this year’s Super Bowl between the Falcons and New England Patriots. It starts at the 1:10 mark:

Put Atlanta on the board I'll be running up the score No etiquette like Brady and Belichick

Big Boi is a huge Falcons fan. During the playoffs last season, he attended the Seattle Seahawks-Falcons game in section 206. That’s Seattle’s area code and masterful trolling on his part. He even went so far as to Crying Jordan his own kid for rooting against the Dirty Birds.

But including Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the song isn’t as bittersweet as it initially seems. Big Boi is also a fan of the Patriots, though Atlanta will always be his No. team.

I'm a Falcon and Pats Fan....at the same damn time , cause I CAN — Big Boi (@BigBoi) September 9, 2012

But he should’ve balanced those lyrics out with something about how Devonta Freeman should have run the ball more during the second half.

Also, don’t ask Dan Quinn about Big Boi. That name doesn’t ring a bell.

The real winner of the owners' meetings is @justRVB pic.twitter.com/doD01S2Awz — Jeanna (@jeannathomas) March 29, 2017

As a matter of fact, don’t ask him about the Super Bowl, either.