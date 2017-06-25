Nationals fan's obituary says he died after watching the relief pitchers 'blow yet another lead'

It’s always sad when someone dies, so I’d like to preface this by giving out sincere condolences to the family and friends of Patrick Killebrew. Killebrew’s obituary made the rounds over the weekend, because of one detail that caught the eyes of Nationals fans. Here’s the obituary from the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

KILLEBREW, Patrick, "Pat," age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead. Beloved father and husband, longtime attorney, former U.S. Navy Navigator and avid baseball fan and player. Join in a celebration of his life July 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at the SCA Clubhouse, 9601 Redbridge Rd., 23236. In lieu of flowers, send "donations" to the "Nationals Bullpen Fund."

The Nationals had an early six-run lead in the first three innings over the Marlins on June 19. The Marlins then equalized at the bottom of the third. In the seventh inning, Giancarlo Stanton tied the game at 7-7, and in the 9th Marcell Ozuna hit a walk-off single.

Clearly, Killebrew’s obituary was written with a sense of humor, an acknowledgment that he loved the Nationals in spite of blown leads and other shortcomings. Killebrew and his family probably planned to roast the Nationals in some way through his obituary, and used the game as a way to say, “Hey, Nationals? You played so bad, you literally killed a man.” The addition of sending “donations” to the “Nationals Bullpen Fund” is a nice, clever bonus to the bit.

Again, condolences to the Killebrew family on the loss of Patrick, but thanks to them for writing a tongue-in-cheek memorial, and giving something that other disgruntled Nationals fans can chuckle about. Rest in peace, Patrick.

Correction: This post originally made note of the timeline of the Nationals-Marlins series, in which I wrote about the June 20 game, where the Nationals defeated the Marlins 12-3. I wrote that there may have been confusion about the time of Killebrew’s death because of that game. There was no confusion to begin with — Killebrew died overnight in his sleep, hours after the Nationals lost on June 19. I would like to sincerely apologize to the Killebrew family for making that error.

(h/t @RedditCFB & r/Nationals)