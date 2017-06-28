Cubs Carl Edwards Jr. skipped White House visit for 'dinosaur museums'

Going to the White House after you win some championship or another isn’t all it’s cracked up to be — especially if the team has already made an appearance. All you’re really going for is yet another photo op. It’s OK, but there are better things you can do besides smile in a large group while someone holds a custom jersey.

Carl Edwards Jr. knows what’s up. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, he’d rather check out some cool museums.

“I’m trying to go see like the dinosaur museums, ” Edwards said.

And who wouldn’t want to check out some awesome dinosaur bones? There are so many types of dinosaurs that it would take forever to check them all out. So since you’re in town, you might as well take the time to gander at the majestic skeletons of our Earthly prehistoric past. There are tyrannosaurus rex, diplodocuses, triceratops, and a bunch of others.

Edwards has his priorities straight. If you don’t take the time to learn about the past, how will you ever have a future?