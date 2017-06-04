Adrian Beltre hugs former teammate Carlos Beltran to tag him out

Adrian Beltre and Carlos Beltran have played in the MLB for a long, long time, and the former teammates decided to hug it out on a forceout play in the Astros-Rangers game on Saturday:

Beltre could have stepped on the bag to retire Beltran, but instead opted to trot toward Beltran. It ended in a delightful embrace between old friends who debuted in the league in 1998:

"He was trying to tag me, and I had nowhere to go,” Beltran told MLB.com’s Sam Butler. “So I just ended up giving him a hug for the great career that he had in baseball ... just a fun moment."

This should be the standard across all major sports.

If you have the opportunity, hug out the GOATs of your league to let them know your appreciation.

Sometimes sports can be so pure.